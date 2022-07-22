The Intergalacular Sci Fi Spectacular Pt 2 6pm to 10pm, Newcastle Museum (and 5pm to 9pm Sunday). A sci-fi cabaret experience. Tickets at oztix.com.au. Outside, around the old Civic Station, is a free outdoor pre-show entertainment zone featuring food vendors, bar and picnic zone, fire barrels, sideshow booths and performances.
The Hunter Record Fair 9am to 4pm, Kotara High School, Adamstown.
Advertisement
Glendale Farmers & Artisan Market 7am to 1.30pm, Stockland Glendale.
Tasty Food Market 9am to 2pm, Sobels Wines, Pokolbin.
James Street Plaza Providore Markets 9am to 1pm, Hamilton.
Early Childhood Resources Market 10am to 2pm, Club Macquarie, Argenton.
Hunter Wine Country Markets 9am to 2pm, De Bortoli Wines, Lovedale.
Handmade in the Hunter Markets 9am to 2pm, Sobels Wines, Pokolbin.
All You Can Eat BBQ at Broke 11.30am to 3.30pm, 845 Wollombi Road, Broke.
Free Wine Tasting Noon to 2pm, Vera Wines, Hamilton.
Dobell House Open Day 1pm to 4pm, 47 Dobell Drive, Wangi Wangi (and Sunday).
Fort Scratchley Tunnel Tour 10am to 4pm, Newcastle East (and Sunday).
Repair Cafe 10am to 1pm, Rathmines Theatre.
Edward Albee's THE ZOO STORY 2pm and 7pm, The Dungeon, Adamstown Uniting Church. Presented by Maisie Owens and Tom Rodgers.
The SpongeBob Musical 2pm and 7pm, Young People's Theatre, Hamilton.
Saturday Night Showcase 6.30pm, Newcastle Comedy Club.
A Vicar of Dibley Christmas - The Second Coming 8pm, Brunker Community Theatre, Adamstown.
Christmas in July 4pm to 10pm, The Rogue Scholar Rooftop, Newcastle West.
Advertisement
Soul Kollective Market 10am to 2pm, 3 Cowper Street, Carrington.
Newcastle City Farmers Market 7am to 1pm, Newcastle Showground.
Adamstown Lions Markets 7am to noon, cnr Brunker and Glebe roads, Adamstown.
Feast n Furious 10am to 2pm, Speers Point Park.
Lawn Liaison: Christmas in July 2pm to 5pm, Bar Beach Bowling Club.
Wolfgang's Magical Musical Circus 10am and 2pm, The Playhouse, Civic Theatre. Presented by Circa Contemporary Circus.
Advertisement
Daniel Townes: Grinding 7pm, Newcastle Comedy Club.
Kate Miller-Heidke 7.30pm, Saturday, Newcastle City Hall. The art-pop singer brings her ethereal voice to Newcastle for her Child In Reverse tour. Rising Victorian indie-folk artist Didirri is the special guest.
Aine Tyrrell 8pm, Saturday, Stag and Hunter Hotel, Mayfield. The firebrand Irish folk artist comes down from her Lismore base in support of the re-release of her single Like Shadows We Fall from her 2019 album Return To the Sea.
John Floreani 7pm, Sunday, Cambridge Hotel, Newcastle West. The Trophy Eyes frontman picks up the acoustic guitar to showcase his softer side, including new single Good Boy.
Advertisement
Australian Anthropocene by James Rhodes Noon to 4pm, Newcastle Art Space (and Sunday).
Museum of Art and Culture at Lake Macquarie. Peter Gardiner's major new series of epic paintings unfolded like stories of the sea. To be within Oceanica is to journey through the unknown, navigating mythology and the forces of nature. Until September 18.
Muswellbrook Regional Arts Centre Mullins Conceptual Photography Prize. Until August 27.
Maitland Regional Art Gallery Daughter of the Lightning Snake. Nonggiirrnga Marawili is regarded as one of the most important artists in Australia today. Working from the extraordinary landscape of her home in Yirrkala, north-eastern Arnhem Land, Marawili captures the atmospheric forces of water, wind and ocean as a celebration. Until August 14
Singleton Arts and Cultural Centre The Art of Being Here is an exhibition that celebrates many years of momentary observations by visual storyteller Vivien Dwyer. Vivien has completed some 46 sketchbooks over the last forty years. Until September 25.
The Lock-Up Promise The Earth. Works by Sancintya Mohini Simpson, Evelyn Malgil, Leyla Stevens, Brett McMahon, Ryan Andrew Lee, Sara Morawetz, Vicky Browne and Isha Ram Das. Until August 7.
Advertisement
Playstate Curate Jakeob Watson.
Straitjacket Gallery This new gallery operated Dino Consalvo and Ahn Wells features works Dean Beletich, Kara Wood and Olivia Parsonage until July 24. Saturday-Sunday 11am-5pm, Thursday-Friday, 11am-7pm.
University Gallery and Watt Space Gallery TRUTH: Then Now Everywhen. The show is curated by Deborah Sims and Matt Dickson from their collection.
Wester Gallery The opening show features Liz Pike, Nick Barlow, Ileigh Hellier, Nick Fintan, Kimberley Swan, Mike Knight and Justin Lees. Saturday 10am-2pm. Wednesday-Friday 10am-3pm.
IN THE NEWS:
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.