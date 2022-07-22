Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Star Newcastle NRLW recruit Millie Boyle up for longer stint at Knights after boyfriend Adam Elliott inks three-deal

MM
By Max McKinney
Updated July 22 2022 - 2:42am, first published 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
STAR RECRUIT: Newcastle Knights NRLW forward Millie Boyle during the club's first pre-season training session earlier this week. Picture: Marina Neil

Millie Boyle only signed a one-season deal with the Knights but the star recruit has expressed a desire to be at the club "long term".

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Max McKinney

Journalist at Newcastle Herald

Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, reporting on local government and transport. He is covering the Newcastle Knights in 2022, along with local sport.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.