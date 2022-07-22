Millie Boyle only signed a one-season deal with the Knights but the star recruit has expressed a desire to be at the club "long term".
After starting pre-season training this week for Newcastle's second NRLW campaign, Boyle revealed her and partner Adam Elliott, who is also joining the Knights, had already bought a house in the city ahead of the utility forward's arrival later this year.
Advertisement
Eillott, currently with the Canberra Raiders, has inked a three-year deal with the Knights beginning next season but Boyle, like all NRLW players, was only recruited on a one-season deal.
Clubs are expected to be able to offer multi-year NRLW contracts in the near future and despite having only spent a few days in Newcastle, Boyle said she hoped to extend her stay.
"I would love to," the 24-year-old prop said.
Obviously Adam has signed a three-year deal with the Knights and I want to be here as well.- Millie Boyle
"Obviously Adam has signed a three-year deal with the Knights and I want to be here as well.
"It's a beautiful town and a town that really loves their rugby league as well.
"I'd love to be able to give back to that in the NRLW space and it's definitely a place I want to be long term."
A NSW and Australian representative, Boyle joined the Knights after three seasons with Brisbane.
The daughter of 114-game Raiders outside back David Boyle, she said she left the Broncos on good terms to relocate to Canberra to be with Eillott but was not surprised when the NRLW draw came out and pitted Newcastle against her old club first up.
Boyle said it would be "just another game" for her and fellow recruit Tamika Upton coming up against their former Brisbane teammates.
"It's no coincidence that we're up against the Broncos round one, but I was always moving away from Queensland," she said.
"It was an easy decision for me and Newcastle stood out.
"It's been awesome being here and just seeing what they're about, seeing their investment into women's sport - not just financially but the facilities and the people that we have here to help us."
A two-time premiership winner, Boyle believes the Knights have assembled a squad to contend with the top sides this season.
The club failed to win a game in its inaugural season but Boyle feels the Knights shouldn't limit their aspirations based on where the previous team finished.
MORE IN SPORT
Advertisement
"A premiership would be unreal, I think we need to break it down a little bit more than that though," she said.
"That's every team's dream and obviously that is ours.
"We will be looking to build each training session and it's a short preseason, but game one is where our focus is. We'll be looking to win that."
In addition to Boyle and Upton, the Knights have recruited Hunter trio Hannah Southwell, Yasmin Clydsdale and Olivia Higgins, who were all part of the Sydney Roosters side that claimed the last NRLW premiership in April.
The likes of Caitlan Johnston, Kirra Dibb, Bobbi Law and first-season captain Romy Teitzel were re-signed.
The women have a five-week preseason before their first game against the Broncos at McDonald Jones Stadium on Sunday, August 21. The 6pm match will follow the 4pm NRL fixture between Newcastle and Canberra.
Advertisement
The NRLW will expand from six to 10 teams in 2023. Canberra Raiders, Cronulla Sharks, North Queensland Cowboys and Wests Tigers will join the competition.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, reporting on local government and transport. He is covering the Newcastle Knights in 2022, along with local sport.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, reporting on local government and transport. He is covering the Newcastle Knights in 2022, along with local sport.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.