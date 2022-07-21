Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Rose Davies eyes Commonwealth Games after debut at 2022 world athletics championships in Eugene, Oregon

Renee Valentine
By Renee Valentine
July 21 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TOUGH HIT-OUT: Merewether's Rose Davies in the women's 5000-metre heats on day six of the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon. Picture: Getty Images

Rose Davies will quickly switch focus to Birmingham and a first Commonwealth Games campaign after making her debut at the world athletics championships in the US state of Oregon on Thursday (AEST).

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Renee Valentine

Renee Valentine

Journalist, Newcastle Herald

Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.