HAMILTON'S quest for a sixth straight premiership has become more difficult after a horror week on the injury front.
Fly-half Billy Clay had surgery last week to repair a badly severed thumb he sustained in a work accident and won't play again this season.
Giant lock Seva Rokobaro also went under the knife after re-tearing the ear he had surgically repaired in early June. The Fijian had 30-odd stitches after almost ripping his ear off at the country championships.
In an almost identical incident, his ear was heavily lacerated attempting a tackle against University on Saturday.
Paul Dan shifted to fly-half against the Students, with Nick Watson, who started the season with the Wildfires, slotting in at halfback.
** So much for a 30-minute cameo. Carl Manu played 80 minutes in his comeback game for Uni against Hamilton and showed he has lost none of his class or energy.
** Hunter trio Vili Pifeleti (Wanderers), Aiden Procopis (Maitland) and Coby Wetini (Maitland) are in the NSW Country Colts (under-19s) side playing a two-game series against Queensland Country this week.
** The decision by Hunter Wildfires women's breakaway Kayla Waldron to travel to Ireland for a trial has reaped rewards. Waldron earned selection in the national team to play two tests in Japan on August 20 and 27.
** Hunter Wildfires took every precaution against Manly on Saturday. Manly Oval was a cross between a pigsty and a cow paddock and the Fires physio insisted that every player had their ankles strapped to prevent injury.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
