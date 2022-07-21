Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Hunter Rugby Union: Hamilton Hawks' sixth title tilt hit by body blow to key men Billy Clay and Seva Rokobaro

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
July 21 2022 - 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
OUT: Hamilton fly-half Billy Clay. Picture: Stewart Hazell

HAMILTON'S quest for a sixth straight premiership has become more difficult after a horror week on the injury front.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Gardiner

James Gardiner

Sports Writer

James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.