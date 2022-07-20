Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Knights prop David Klemmer: We can spring another upset over the Roosters

By David Klemmer
July 20 2022 - 9:30pm
DREAM START: Knights winger Dom Young scores in Newcastle's season-opening 20-6 win over Sydney Roosters at the SCG in March. Picture: Getty Images

GIVEN we've beaten the Roosters already this season, we can certainly do it again.

