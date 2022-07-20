Newcastle Herald
Charlestown Azzurri lose high-profile signing Jenna Kingsley for rest of 2022 NPL Women Northern NSW campaign

By Renee Valentine
Updated July 20 2022 - 4:38am, first published 4:30am
FINISHED UP: Charlestown Azzurri's high-profile signing Jenna Kingsley, right, will not play out the remainder of the NPLW Northern NSW season due to work commitments. Picture: Peter Lorimer

Jenna Kingsley will not feature again this NPLW Northern NSW season but Charlestown coach Niko Papaspiropoulos believes the "timely" recruitment of versatile Indianna Asimus and a band of emerging talent can help offset the loss of their high-profile signing.

