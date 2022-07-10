Charlestown have claimed their maiden State Cup title after accounting for defending champions Maitland 2-0 in Sunday's final at Speers Point.
Brianna Williams and mid-season signing Indianna Asimus scored goals during the second half, helping Azzurri hold aloft the Northern NSW Football (NNSWF) silverware. Charlestown's Cassie Corder was awarded best on ground. Jess Gentle also performed strongly.
Advertisement
The women's decider was played in wet conditions on the synthetic pitch at Lake Macquarie Regional Football Facility.
Previous State Cup winners are Warners Bay (2017), Adamstown (2018), Wallsend (2019) and Maitland (2021).
In Sunday's semis, Azzurri knocked out Adamstown 2-0 and Maitland progressed with a 3-0 victory over Mid Coast.
Also at the women's State Cup, Urunga defeated Cooks Hill 4-0 in the community plate final.
The NNSWF Indigenous side recorded a win and two losses in the group stages of their debut tournament.
Featuring 18 teams in 2022, the annual knockout got underway on Friday.
There were no women's National Premier League matches played across the weekend.
In the sole men's NPL game to go ahead, Charlestown have claimed the outright competition lead after defeating Adamstown 2-1 at Lisle Carr Oval on Saturday.
Azzurri move three points clear at the top of the table with second-half goals scored either side of Rosebud's equalizer.
Harry Frendo and Rene Ferguson both found the back of the net for Charlestown.
The transferred fixture between the Bears and Valentine at Weston was washed out following more rain on Sunday.
Broadmeadow v Maitland, Olympic v Lambton, Lake Macquarie v Cooks Hill were already called off prior to the weekend.
Three catch-up games are scheduled for Wednesday night - Edgeworth v Charlestown, Adamstown v Maitland, Broadmeadow v Lambton.
NNSWF officials will hold a meeting with NPL clubs this week, seeking feedback in relation to completing rain-affected seasons for 2022.
LADDER: Charlestown 29; Broadmeadow, Maitland 26; Lambton, Weston 20; Olympic 18; Edgeworth, Valentine 16; Cooks Hill 9; Lake Macquarie 7; Adamstown 2.
IN THE NEWS:
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.