Australia Cup: Broadmeadow's Keanu Moore eyes another magic moment against Bentleigh Greens

Keanu Moore knows Bentleigh Greens, and what it takes to beat them.
And he won't hear that the Damian Zane-coached Broadmeadow Magic are genuine underdogs on Thursday night in their round of 32 clash at Kingston Heath Soccer Complex.
Advertisement
The midfielder scored for Zane's Edgeworth side against Bentleigh at the venue in 2016 in the NPL national quarter-finals as the Eagles upset the Victorian premiers 3-1 in extra-time.
He caught the eye of Bentleigh, who lured Moore to the club the following season. He went on to play at Kingston City before returning to Edgeworth, then to Magic with Zane in 2021.
The 26-year-old knows Magic, like Edgeworth in 2016, will be labelled outsiders but he was confident they would match his former club, who are fifth in NPL 1.
"I think any team from Newcastle is going to be called the underdog, but I don't believe that is the case," Moore said.
"Our Edgy team then, this Magic team now, we'd make top four down there, easy, with the right coach like Zaney and the right pitches.
"It will be good to go down there and play on a decent pitch where we know we can perform."
Moore knows too firsthand what a performance against a top Victorian or Sydney NPL side can bring for aspiring players.
"You don't know who's watching the games," said Moore, who has aspirations to play in Europe next season.
"Not only are you playing in Melbourne against a Melbourne team, there's other leagues and coaches watching. I know there's a few Queensland coaches who have been watching the Victorian NPL and Northern NSW NPL, so every game is a big game, but especially this one, being televised, that's a big opportunity.
"We do have a very young squad and a few of them are from the Jets Youth and they are obviously looking to get back into a higher league.
"Every coach, including A-League coaches, watch these types of games, so it's a big game for all the boys. They are at Magic because I think they want to further their career and I can't see anybody not wanting to impress in this game."
Moore, though, expects a tough test against the Greens, who still have a few of his former teammates as well as his ex-Kingston coach Nick Tolios.
"Overall, the comp is better there because they have more players and better facilities," he said. "Only a handful of clubs here probably have the right facilities and things moving forward. Down there, there's more money and that brings better players."
Moore has returned refreshed from a month away on a European trip to be part of Magic's cup side. He has played in their past two league games, losses to Jaffas and Weston which have left them third, three points behind Charlestown and Maitland, after 14 games.
He said the one-goal losses haven't changed the feeling in the squad.
"We know we're a good side and we've got goals in us," he said.
The 7.30pm match will be shown live on 10 Play.
Advertisement
Zane was also not concerned with the recent defeats, saying missed chances in both games and a unlucky send-off against Jaffas proved costly.
"We're not playing bad," Zane said.
"Guys possibly have an eye on the prize, I don't doubt, because I've coached a lot of young guys. You try to keep them grounded but you can't stop them looking slightly ahead.
"But we performed so well and could have easily won both games. There's plenty of positives about they way we're playing, it's almost like the first two games of the year, so we've just got to set and go again."
Moore said the squad were thrilled to draw a game interstate.
"You always want a trip away," Moore said.
Advertisement
"It's good bonding with the boys and you are travelling around, going to airports and hotels, it feels like you're a professional and you are doing in it fulltime and that's what everyone wants."
MORE IN SPORT:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.