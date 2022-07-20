Newcastle Olympic's Georgia Little will feature in just two more games this NPLW Northern NSW season before heading to the United States to play college football.
Olympic coach Paul DeVitis said the move had come "out of nowhere" and was hoping Chloe Hinde could put an injury-interrupted campaign behind her and be back for the remainder of the season to help fill the void when attacking powerhouse Little departs.
Hinde, who has nursed a quadriceps then hamstring complaint, is likely to return through reserve grade this weekend.
**There is no catching Adriana Konjarski for the NPLW NNSW leading goalscorer honours this year but Warners Bay teammate Cassidy Davis is making a late play at having the next best tally by season's end.
The Newcastle Jets captain and defensive midfielder improved her goalscoring efforts for the Panthers to 13 in 12 outings with five against New Lambton last weekend.
The haul put her within one goal of long-serving Jets teammate Tara Andrews, who has scored 14 in 12 outings for the Bay.
But neither, or anyone else in the league for the matter, are anywhere near Konjarski's 32 in 14 appearances.
**The rescheduled match between Maitland and New Lambton set to be played at Alder Park on Wednesday night was postponed due to a wet ground.
**NNSW Football have announced its plan to complete rain-affected premier leagues. NPL Women will be extended by one week. A catch-up round has been inserted on September 3. The finals series, to be played over three weekends, now commences on September 17.
