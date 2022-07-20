Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Olympic striker Georgia Little set for departure before season's end after securing US college move: NPL Women Northern NSW

By Renee Valentine
July 20 2022 - 11:30pm
Georgia Little, left, has only two games left for Newcastle Olympic. Picture: Marina Neil

Newcastle Olympic's Georgia Little will feature in just two more games this NPLW Northern NSW season before heading to the United States to play college football.

