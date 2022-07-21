Australia Cup: Broadmeadow back-up keeper Zac Bowling stars in extra-time loss to Bentleigh Greens

A "phenomenal" performance from teenage back-up keeper Zac Bowling kept Broadmeadow in the hunt deep into extra-time before they went down 2-1 to Bentleigh Greens in the Australia Cup round of 32 on Wednesday night.
Substitute Ken Krolicki scored at a short corner in the 117th minute to give the Victorian NPL heavyweights - two-time semi-finalists in the knockout - the win at Kingston Heath Soccer Complex.
But Bowling, who came on the 22nd minute when experienced shot-stopper Ben McNamara succumbed to a groin injury, was the headline act.
The 18-year-old son of Jets goalkeeping coach and former Magic gloveman Chris Bowling made 14 saves in the match, often diving full stretch to keep Magic in the contest.
He made back-to-back saves but was left stranded moments later by a deflected strike from George Lambadaridis in the 31st minute as the hosts went ahead.
Magic, though, hit straight back when Jarred Baker showed skill and pace on the turn to break free then set up Jacob Dowse, who produced a quality touch and strike on the run for 1-1 in the 32nd minute.
Bowling then ensured Broadmeadow stayed on level terms at halftime, making desperate dives in the 35th, 37th, 42nd and 44th minutes to deny the slick Greens attack.
After hanging on gamely late in the first half, Broadmeadow made a bright start in the second and should have gone ahead.
Baker, Magic's best in attack, beat a defender and found Bailey Wells with his cutback in the 59th minute but he missed the golden opportunity in front, hitting the crossbar from inside the six-yard box.
Bowling again stepped up as the Greens threatened late in regulation time, parrying a shot from Lambadaridis wide in the 85th minute before knocking Tom Strickland's strike onto the crossbar and out in the fourth minute of stoppage time.
The best-on-ground performance continued in extra-time as he dived then leapt to knock shots wide in the 100th and 110th minutes.
The pressure, though, eventually told on the Magic defence when Krolicki was on the spot to bang home a loose ball amid cries for offside from Magic.
Greens coach Nick Tolios told broadcaster 10 Play that Bowling was phenomenal.
The man himself was disappointed with the finish but proud of his team's effort
"We just got unlucky at the end there," Bowling told 10 Play.
"I personally thought he was offside, as everyone does, but I'll have to look at the video for that.
"But the boys did really well and it was good that we put a fight up against a really good club."
It was the opening night of games in the first national round of the 2022 cup.
Newcastle Jets host Adelaide United on July 30 at McDonald Jones Stadium. Newcastle Olympic welcome A-League powerhouse to No.2 Sportsground on August 2.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
