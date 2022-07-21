Newcastle Herald
Australia Cup: Broadmeadow back-up keeper Zac Bowling stars in extra-time loss to Bentleigh Greens

Craig Kerry
Craig Kerry
Updated July 21 2022 - 12:42pm, first published 12:30pm
ALL IN: Zac Bowling battles with Ajak Riak during the round of 32 Australia Cup match between Bentleigh Greens and Broadmeadow at Kingston Heath Soccer Complex. Picture: Jonathan DiMaggio/Getty Images

A "phenomenal" performance from teenage back-up keeper Zac Bowling kept Broadmeadow in the hunt deep into extra-time before they went down 2-1 to Bentleigh Greens in the Australia Cup round of 32 on Wednesday night.

