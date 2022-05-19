Newcastle's star NRLW recruit Millie Boyle could prove the ultimate salesperson for the Knights in their pursuit of Canberra Raiders forward Adam Elliott.
Boyle, along with Tamika Upton, is set to play for the Knights in the next NRLW season, beginning in August.
The duo, two of the league's best, have been enticed out of NRLW powerhouse Brisbane and were on Wednesday unveiled as marquee recruits for the Knights' second campaign.
Since the conclusion of the NRLW's most recent season earlier this year, Boyle has been residing in Canberra with boyfriend Adam Elliott, who plays for the Raiders.
The versatile NRL forward was reported to be a Knights' recruitment target earlier this month and reports emerged soon after that he and Boyle could be attracted to the club on a "package deal".
The Knights did not dismiss the reports and Boyle confirmed to the Newcastle Herald that a potential move for both her and Elliott to Newcastle had been "spoken about".
"I don't actually know what the package deal [was], I thought the package deal was Tamika and I," the 23-year-old joked after her and Upton were announced as Knights signings.
"Now it's Adam and I.
"But no, it has been spoken about. Adam is on a one-year deal down at the Raiders, but it's up to him and we'll chat about that.
"But he just wants to play some good footy at the moment, and to play big minutes and regular games.
"That's his focus ... but I'll do what I can.
"We'll see."
Elliott, who has made 110 NRL appearances, joined Canberra in October after parting ways with former club Canterbury late last season.
The 27-year-old has played nine games for the Raiders this year, majority from the interchange bench.
Boyle is also only on a one-season contract at the Knights and will be free to sign elsewhere after the three-month season later this year.
Potentially clouding both her and Elliott's futures is Canberra's application to join the NRLW.
The competition is expanding from six to eight teams in 2023 and is set to grow to 10 the following year.
The Raiders will likely present a strong case for entry given the club's resources and geographical footprint through southern NSW.
The Knights may also find it difficult to attract Elliott given the Raiders took a chance on the forward after he left the Bulldogs.
Raiders coach Ricky Stuart has expressed confidence in retaining the Bega product.
"I want to keep [him] here," Stuart told the Canberra Times last week.
"Talks ... are all very healthy ... so I'm confident that will be the case. It's just a matter of tying up a few bits and pieces."
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, reporting on local government and transport. He is covering the Newcastle Knights in 2022, along with local sport.
