A REPORT revealing the reasons behind lockout and alcohol service rules being relaxed for almost 20 hotels in inner-city Newcastle and Hamilton will be made public "in the interests of transparency".
"Newcastle Solution" rules introduced 15 years ago for pubs and clubs in those zones included venue lockouts after 1am or 1.30am, and a ban on serving shots or cocktails after 10pm.
The rules were lifted for a state government trial in 2021 and 2022, and now 15 venues have applied successfully for the changes to be made permanent, while another one remains under assessment.
A spokesperson said the Independent Liquor and Gaming Authority (ILGA) was aware of the community interest "in the outcomes of applications to vary conditions for Newcastle venues".
The spokesperson confirmed the decision had been made that ILGA would publish a public statement detailing the reasons behind the decision for each licensing application stemming from the trial.
Liquor and Gaming NSW required the 21 venues involved in the trial to apply to ILGA to permanently amend their liquor licence conditions by June 30.
The Newcastle Herald can now reveal two hotels involved in the trial, Newcastle Hotel in Islington and Sydney Junction Hotel in Hamilton, only had their applications partially approved.
Sydney Junction Hotel's application asked for alcohol service rules and the 1am lockout conditions to be lifted on weekends, and to ditch some security guard and responsible service of alcohol staff restrictions.
The application said some of the venue's licensing rules were "historic" or related to having a nightclub component, which it no longer has.
Newcastle Hotel's application asked for the 1am lockout on Saturday and Sunday to be lifted, and to be able to serve shots and cocktails after 10pm.
It has not yet been made clear by ILGA which condition changes were knocked back for the venues.
"When assessing the merits of applications, the authority considers a broad range of factors ... to achieve an appropriate balance between community expectations and the responsible development of the hospitality sector," the ILGA spokesperson said.
That includes the characteristics of the area, the history of the venue, and crime and public health data.
The approval of 15 applications to permanently lift "Newcastle Solution" rules at Newcastle and Hamilton venues was met with mixed reaction after the June 30 deadline passed.
Australian Hotels Association Newcastle president Mick Starkey said at the time the approvals gave operators certainty and meant not all venues were tarred with the same brush.
Alcohol violence campaigner Tony Brown slammed the approvals as "a recipe for disaster and chaos", and described Newcastle in 2008 as a "literal alcohol bloodbath".
He has been critical of the process behind the approval of the applications.
CBD operators Customs House, Argyle House, King Street Hotel, Finnegans, The Station, Queens Wharf Brewery Hotel, the Rogue Scholar and the Grand Hotel had applications for licensing conditions to be changed approved by ILGA.
Hamilton's Newcastle Hotel, Sydney Junction, Kent, Northern Star, Hamilton Station, Exchange and Greenroof have also had applications to change liquor licensing conditions approved, or partially approved.
The Great Northern Hotel's application remains under assessment.
NSW Minister for Gaming and Racing David Harris and Newcastle MP Tim Crakanthorp welcomed the approvals.
IN THE NEWS:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
Journalist at the Newcastle Herald.
Journalist at the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.