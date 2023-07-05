Lake Macquarie locals will celebrate the opening of a much-anticipated pump track in Redhead today with skate demonstrations and community ride sessions.
The track, located near Readhead beach's overflow carpark, can be used for mountain biking, BMX, skateboards, scooters and even roller skates. It has been unofficially open since Friday when locals began testing out their skills.
Lake Macquarie Council's manager for community assets, Rob Morris, said the project was in the pipeline for several years under the Charlestown Development Contributions Plan.
Mr Morris said the $450,000 project has been designed for families and skilled riders alike. He hoped the pump track would be a key gathering area within Lake Macquarie.
"This is for all users, ages and skill levels. There's a number of different paths of travel riders can take depending in their skill level," Mr Morris said. "The track is designed in a way users can slowly development skills."
The council undertook months of community engagement through social media, surveys and letterbox drops before settling on the location at Redhead Beach.
Despite some controversy in the community, Mr Morris is confident the placement will serve Lake Macquarie well.
"The majority of the feedback was supportive of location," he said. "The community of Redhead in particular were reaching out to us with a desire for a facility like this."
The project includes $400,000 in parking upgrades to the adjacent land, funded through a Federal government grant. Work is scheduled to be finished at the end of July.
Lucinda Garbutt-Young is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in communications and reported for several community media organisations across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Lucinda at l.garbutt-young@newcastleherald.com.au
