Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local Government
Council

Redhead pump track: residents petition Lake Macquarie City Council to change location for better safety and traffic flow

Madeline Link
By Madeline Link
Updated June 6 2022 - 9:44pm, first published 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PUMPED UP: Redhead resident Tabitha Sayer is one of a group that has petitioned the council to move the pump track. Picture: Marina Neil

REDHEAD residents want council to pump the brakes on the location of a new bike circuit, arguing it will cause traffic problems and drag lifeguards away from the beach.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Madeline Link

Madeline Link

Journalist

Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.

More from Council News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.