LOVED ones have gathered to remember Zach Bray after he lost his life in the Hunter Valley bus tragedy.
Family and friends celebrated the life of the 29-year-old during a service at a Macquarie Park chapel on Tuesday afternoon.
Words of love and heartbreak flooded social media after Zach was killed in the Greta wedding bus crash on the night of June 11.
"Zach was truly such a beautiful soul and will always be remembered that way," a friend posted.
"He really made a positive impact to each single person he met," another wrote.
"Zach was an incredible person, and I feel privileged to have known him. His kindness and genuine spirit touched the lives of many, and he will always be remembered as a beautiful soul," one post said.
Zach was living and working in the Hunter at the time of the crash, and was a valued member of the Singleton Roosters AFL club.
He was a bowel cancer survivor, after receiving a shock diagnosis in 2019.
His funeral service came after his family and friends united for a paddle-out in his memory at North Curl Curl Beach on June 16.
The paddle-out drew a crowd of board riders and supporters to celebrate the life of a young man who "glowed bright and made a difference".
"This is the place where Zach grew up, was a Nipper and enjoyed surfing with his mates," a family member wrote at the time.
Zach was one of 10 wedding guests who lost their lives when a bus rolled on Wine Country Drive as it headed towards Singleton from Wandin Estate. The crash also injured 25 passengers.
His celebration of life follows those that have been held for Angus Craig, Dr Rebecca Mullen, Andrew and Lynan Scott, and Kane Symons.
Services for Singleton's Tori Cowburn, and mother and daughter Nadene and Kyah McBride, will be held in the coming days.
