Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Paul McCartney and Beatles lovers on a high before Newcastle show

By Jim Kellar
October 20 2023 - 11:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Newcastle Paul McCartney fan Judith Whitfield shows her 'Love Is All You Need' earrings among her many souvenir treasures. Picture by Marina Neil
Newcastle Paul McCartney fan Judith Whitfield shows her 'Love Is All You Need' earrings among her many souvenir treasures. Picture by Marina Neil

We asked some serious Newcastle fans of Paul McCartney why they loved him so much ahead of his concert at McDonald Jones Stadium in Newcastle on Tuesday, October 24, and they gave us their innermost thoughts.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.