I distinctly remember the first time I heard Hey Jude, which was written by Paul. I was 15 and listened to it after wondering what all the fuss was about regarding The Beatles. I knew of the band, and knew more than a few of their songs, but after that first encounter with Hey Jude, my appreciation went to another level entirely. I became hooked, and the best part of loving them was that there was so much material to uncover. Paul and John were prolific composers and it's hard to find a "bad" song. The B-sides, the outtakes, the covers, the originals, they were all touched by magic. The wonderful thing is, these songs will be discovered by some other curious 15-year-old, wondering what all the fuss was about, and they will get to experience the unabashed joy of his music.