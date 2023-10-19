McCartney's guitar is famous itself. According to Nick Wass, in a story in Bassplayer magazine, McCartney's Hofner 500/1 bass guitar has been his go-to instrument since 1961. He purchased a Hofner at a Steinway music store in Hamburg, Germany, in 1961 when his band members decided he should be the bass player after the exit of Stuart Sutcliffe. McCartney, who is left-handed, liked the Hofner because it was symmetrical, and cheap. He bought a second Hofner in 1963, and after a hiatus from using it, it has been his go-to guitar since the late 1980s. The Hofner violin bass that McCartney plays is one of the most recognised guitars in the world.