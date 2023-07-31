BEATLES icon Sir Paul McCartney is coming to Newcastle.
In arguably the biggest musical coup in the city's history, McCartney will bring his Got Back world tour to McDonald Jones Stadium on Tuesday, October 24.
It will be the first time a member of The Beatles has ever performed in Newcastle or the Hunter.
Rumours began circulating last week that McCartney - who turned 81 in June - would be returning to Australia later this year for the first time since his seven-date One On One tour in 2017.
Besides the McDonald Jones Stadium gig, McCartney will also play the Adelaide Entertainment Centre (October 18), Marvel Stadium in Melbourne (October 21), Sydney's Allianz Stadium (October 27) and Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane (November 1), before finishing his tour with his maiden Gold Coast show at Heritage Bank Stadium on November 4.
"I've got so many amazing memories of my time in Australia over the years," McCartney said. "Our last trip was so much fun.
"We had such an incredible time. Each show was a party, so we know this is going to be incredibly special.
"Australia we are going to rock! I can't wait to see you."
McCartney famously first visited Australia in 1964 with his bandmates John Lennon, George Harrison and Ringo Starr in the midst of Beatlemania.
It's estimated 350,000 people turned out in Adelaide to see the four lads from Liverpool, who had become a cultural phenomenon.
The Beatles would become unquestionably the biggest and most influential band of all-time, with McCartney and Lennon forming the greatest songwriting partnership in popular music history.
However, McCartney has only toured Australia three times since. He visited with his post-Beatles band Wings in 1975 and then as a solo artist in 1993 and 2017.
On the Got Back tour McCartney will be joined by his long-time band, Paul "Wix" Wickens (keyboards), Brian Ray (bass/guitar), Rusty Anderson (guitar) and Abe Laboriel Jr (drums).
Got Back kicked off in April 2022 and featured a headline spot at Glastonbury Festival.
Despite his age, McCartney remains an ever-green showman, performing 160-minute 30-song sets, featuring hits from The Beatles, Wings and his solo years.
"Macca's" October 24 show will be the third concert at McDonald Jones Stadium after the Broadmeadow venue hosted two nights of Elton John's Goodbye Yellow Brick Road Tour in January.
Modern pop diva Pink is scheduled to play the stadium on February 13 next year.
"Following record-breaking Elton John concerts earlier this year, we are delighted to have partnered with Frontier Touring and the City of Newcastle to secure global superstar Paul McCartney, among other major events for McDonald Jones Stadium," Venues NSW CEO Kerrie Mather said.
"Paul McCartney is an icon of world music - he's produced more hits than anyone else on the planet and he'll be performing them live in Newcastle. There will be no better place to be on October 24 than McDonald Jones Stadium."
City of Newcastle lord mayor Nuatali Nelmes said the McCartney coup was further proof tour promoters now considered Newcastle a prime destination for major events.
"On the back of two unforgettable performances by Elton John and ahead of next year's sold-out Pink concert, Newcastle has truly become a must-stop destination for promoters looking for a world-class city to include on their national concert tour schedule," Cr Nelmes said.
"Today's announcement is another fantastic outcome of City of Newcastle's ongoing partnership with Venues NSW, which will inject millions of dollars into the local economy and provide an important boost for our tourism and hospitality sectors."
Tickets for Paul McCartney's October 24 show at McDonald Jones Stadium go on sale Friday, August 11. Frontier members can access tickets from Wednesday, August 9.
Josh Leeson is an entertainment and features journalist, specialising in music, at the Newcastle Herald. He first joined the masthead in 2008 after stints at the Namoi Valley Independent and Port Stephens Examiner and has previously covered sport including the Asian Cup, A-League, Surfest, cricket and rugby league.
