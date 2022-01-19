coronavirus,

A person from the Central Coast is among the 32 people with COVID-19 who lost their lives in NSW in the 24 hours to 8pm on Tuesday. The Hunter New England region recorded 1986 positive PCR test results and 1203 positive rapid antigen test results during the period. There are 100 people with the virus in hospital, including six patients receiving intensive care. The Hunter region recorded no deaths on Tuesday, but a person from the Central Coast died. In the northern part of the health district, at Tamworth, a man aged in his 90s lost his life. It came as 32 people with COVID-19 died across NSW in the 24 hours to 8pm on Tuesday. Premier Dominic Perrottet on Wednesday morning announced that a move to reduce the time between a second vaccination and booster eligibility to three months would take place today at government-run hubs. There remains a four month gap for eligibility at pharmacies and general practices. "We've seen very clearly through the numbers in ICU that vaccination is key in terms of reducing symptoms and keeping people safe," he said. There were 32,297 positive COVID-19 tests recorded in the state during the period, NSW Health said, made up of 19,847 PCR results and 12,450 rapid antigen test results. There are 2863 people in hospital with the virus - up from 2850 in the previous 24-hour period - and 217 people in intensive care units. Sixty-six of those patients require ventilation. Of the 12,450 positive rapid antigen test results, 10,417 were from the previous seven days. The rapid antigen test results include some cases where an individual has taken multiple tests, or a rapid antigen test and PCR test in the same reporting period. IN THE NEWS: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

