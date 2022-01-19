news, local-news,

ROMY Teitzel describes "falling into rugby league at some point" as "unavoidable", but the up and coming talent now wants to forge her own path. The Knights recruit, daughter of former NRL prop Craig, is one of half-a-dozen Queenslanders who have recently relocated to Newcastle for the club's inaugural NRLW campaign. Having been part of the Broncos title-winning squad in 2020, Maroons' 18th player in last year's State of Origin and named 2021 BHP Premiership best and fairest, Teitzel is eyeing off another big season with new opportunities. However, the Townsville-born 22-year-old says netball could have been a realistic sporting option for her to pursue. "As a kid growing up I played next to every sport," Teitzel told the Newcastle Herald. "I landed in netball and touch footy at the end of things, but also did tennis, swimming and soccer. I loved netball and could of pursued that I think, but I found rugby league. "I grew up in a huge rugby league orientated family so that was pretty unavoidable to fall into rugby league at some point in time and that happened at about 15." IN THE NEWS: Teitzel says advice from her dad, who played 75 games for three different clubs (Western Suburbs, Illawarra, North Queensland) between 1988 and 1995, arrives sparingly. "I'm pretty fortunate. He gives me a little bit of advice, but he does keep to himself which I appreciate as well," fullback Teitzel said. "He was a front-rower so I wouldn't want too much advice from him." As she starts to carve out her career on the field, Teitzel has identified 2022 as "huge" with a wall-to-wall women's rugby league calendar featuring two NRLW seasons, State of Origin and World Cup. "As the women's game has lots of sacrifices at the moment, I think it's important to take opportunities as you get them and obviously make the most of them," Teitzel said. "This year is going to be huge in women's rugby league. Big goals but just take one little step at a time I guess and see where that goes." Teitzel made her one and only NRLW appearance in the last round of 2020 with the Broncos going onto win a third straight grand final. "I was fortunate enough to get an opportunity with the Broncos at the back end of that season," she said. "I learned a lot because there were a lot of senior players and lot of experienced players. From then I've built myself as a player." Teitzel captained the North Queensland Gold Stars side in the 2021 state competition, being named QRLW player of the year and earning a spot in the Maroons squad. She signed with the Knights and travelled down to Newcastle last year before the NRLW competition was postponed because of COVID. Returning ahead of last week's initial training sessions, Teitzel was pleased to finally get things underway. Round one is slated for next month. "I'm very excited to have another NRLW contract and to be here at Newcastle with an opportunity to build a club from the beginning," she said. Teitzel has been joined at the Knights by Gold Stars teammates Rangi-Marie Edwards-Bruce, Katie Green, Emma Manzelmann and Tahlulah Tillett while Paige Parker arrives from ALFW.

