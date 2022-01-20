Man accused of stabbing brother at Muswellbrook refused bail

news, court-and-crime,

A MAN accused of stabbing his brother in the neck during a fight in a car park at Muswellbrook on Tuesday night has been refused bail in Newcastle Local Court. Damon John Merrick, 53, was represented by barrister Isabel Reed when he appeared in court on Thursday charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. He did not enter a plea or apply for bail and the matter was adjourned to Muswellbrook Local Court on February 22. Police say they were called to Brooke Street at Muswellbrook about 9.20pm on Tuesday after reports a man, 47, had been stabbed in the neck. The injured man managed to drive himself to Muswellbrook Hospital before he was transported to John Hunter Hospital where he remains in a critical but stable condition. Hunter Valley police established a crime scene as detectives launched an investigation. Following inquiries, investigators went to a house in Hunter Terrace, Muswellbrook, about 2am on Wednesday and arrested Mr Merrick. He was taken to Muswellbrook police station before he was transferred to John Hunter Hospital under police guard for treatment for a number of injuries alleged to have been sustained in the fight. After spending much of Wednesday in hospital, Mr Merrick was released and taken to Newcastle police station where he was charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm (domestic violence) a serious offence that carries a maximum of 25 years in jail. Detectives took out an apprehended domestic violence against Mr Merrick on behalf of his brother on Wednesday, naming the alleged victim as Jonas Reid Merrick. IN THE NEWS: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/v6ZqFubQfSczSV22Th78nc/0661607c-ee0d-42a2-a5ca-6ea22123ab03.jpg/r0_186_5013_3018_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg