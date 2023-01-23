From the Hawkesbury to the Queensland border - the vastness of state's Northern Region Police Command has traditionally had a lot going for it when it comes to organised crime.
But the appeal is about to get a major downgrade with the establishment of Raptor North, which commenced operations on Monday.
The 30-strong specialist squad will work "hand in glove" with existing police districts and enforcement groups, such as Highway Patrol, to prevent and combat crime.
"The message is clear that if you are going to involve yourself in any criminal activity or organised crime then the Raptor North will be there, they will be looking for you and they will track you down," Acting Assistant Commissioner and Northern Region Commander Scott Tanner said on Monday.
The northern squad will complement a newly formed Raptor South squad, based on the state's South Coast.
While the regions had similarities, they also had key differences.
"From what I have seen, the Northern Region has a more transient population, up and down the eastern seaboard in particular. Our focus will be on moving to and interacting where those people are committing the crime," Acting Assistant Commissioner Tanner said.
Raptor North, which will be based at an undisclosed location, will be made up of a designated operational support group, traffic and highway patrol and criminal investigators.
"Having our own squad allows us to have a better capability. They are extra positions that are being created so we are not taking positions away from the existing Raptor," Acting Assistant Commissioner Tanner said.
"They will still continue to be supported by the metropolitan Raptor squads. But it allows our own police, who have that local knowledge and live in those communities, to have better input and buy-in for that."
Raptor North Coordinator Detective Inspector Peter Walke said the vastness of the Northern Region, which features several major population centres, had traditionally made it particularly attractive to organised crime.
The new squad would undertake overt and covert operations and use a variety of legislative powers to prevent and disrupt crime.
"That includes firearm prohibition searches, consorting legislation to try and break up these groups, to stop their communication and network and prevent and disrupt criminal activity," Detective Inspector Walke said
"We will also use traffic legislation to enforce and prevent their free movement around that facilitates their crime."
Despite the success of the original Raptor Squad in breaking up organised crime, the "high prevalence" illegal firearms continue to be an area of significant concern.
"Just last week the Raptor Squad helped Coffs-Clarence (Police District) with a series of operations and recovered some through that operation so they are still in the region," Detective Inspector Walke said.
IN THE NEWS:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.
Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.