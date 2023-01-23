Newcastle Herald
Nationals MP Barnaby Joyce raises alarm ahead of Winterbourne Wind Farm renewable energy deadline

RG
By Rachel Gray
Updated January 23 2023 - 11:30am, first published 11:17am
Voice for Walcha Mark Fogarty, left, Northern Tablelands MP Adam Marshall and Nationals MP Barnaby Joyce at the community meeting in Walcha to discuss the controversial Winterbourne Wind Farm.

Nationals MP Barnaby Joyce has told a group of Walcha locals that the Winterbourne Windfarm EIS is a "packet of poo tickets".

RG

Rachel Gray

Journalist

