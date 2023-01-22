THE motorbike riding community is mourning the loss of a 'true gentleman of the sport' after a fatal crash on Friday night.
Don Morris from the Tamworth Motorcycle Club was riding in the sidecar of a motorbike doing laps at a speedway near Muswellbrook, when the bike lost control and crashed.
Mr Morris and the motorbike driver were both ejected from the vehicle. Despite the best efforts of spectators and on-site medics, Mr Morris could not be revived and died at the scene.
A second man suffered a lower leg fracture in the crash and was flown to John Hunter Hospital in a stable condition.
An outpouring of sadness and tribute messages have been left on the Tamworth Motorcycle Club's public social media page.
"Our club lost a true gentleman of the sport in motorcycling," friend and club member Jo Paul Slade announced.
"Don Morris you where always up for anything and being a passenger on a sidecar was one of them it didn't matter who it was you always had your gear bag in the boot of your car just in case you where needed to hop on the back of one.
"Rest in peace Donnie Morris, gunna [sic] miss you heaps."
Hunter Valley police have commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash. A report will be prepared for the coroner.
