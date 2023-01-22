Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime

Muswellbrook speedway death: Don Morris lost his life in a sidecar crash

Updated January 23 2023 - 8:04am, first published 7:44am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Don Morris has been remembered as "a lovely bloke and always enjoyed a good laugh". Picture: Facebook

THE motorbike riding community is mourning the loss of a 'true gentleman of the sport' after a fatal crash on Friday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.