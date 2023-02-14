Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime

Newcastle physician Jeremy Coleman back in court over sexual assault allegations

By Miklos Bolza
Updated February 15 2023 - 7:53am, first published 7:49am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Immunologist Jeremy Coleman faces 13 counts of sexual assault, indecent assault and common assault. (David Moir/AAP PHOTOS)

A Newcastle physician has denied allegations he sexually assaulted eight patients and the wife of a further patient during medical consultations at his clinic.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.