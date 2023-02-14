AS the vibrant stories and symbols of his ancestors were painted over with grey, Wiradjuri elder Uncle William 'Billy' Lamb felt like he was watching a funeral.
Those who haven't met the Carrington character would have seen his Indigenous art, splashed across street poles, bus stops and slabs along the main drag - those who have were likely gifted a piece for their homes.
Complaints to City of Newcastle (CN) saw his works blanched last week, opening a dialogue about the desires of Indigenous people to practise culture on public assets.
"That's what a black fella does mate, he likes to share with any culture, I love every culture," Uncle Billy said.
"That's all I do mate, I'm just a giver - I give that much art away and I'm doing this off my own back.
"I've said my piece, I'm happy, I'll go either way and if I'm allowed to do it I'll do it and if I'm not - I'll just walk away."
The rules are clear, street art created without permission is illegal across the state, according to Create NSW.
Newcastle already has a vibrant and eclectic collection of street art, in September the council commissioned nine large-scale murals across the city for Big Picture Fest.
A CN spokeswoman said it plans to engage with the community, Uncle Billy and local businesses about an Indigenous-themed public mural to make Carrington "an even more inclusive public space".
She said a small amount of Uncle Billy's paintings were removed after more than a dozen requests from the community.
"Unfortunately, the painting on the road, which has also been done to several private homes and shops, has led to a string of complaints from local businesses, residents and police," she said.
"One of our staff, who has known Billy for more than 20 years, met with him last week to explain why a small section of his painting would need to be removed.
"We recognise Billy's good intentions by painting some of the public domain and local shops."
She said unfortunately, the unrequested nature of the work "has caused some division within the Carrington community".
Uncle Billy first seriously picked up a brush more than 30 years ago, learning tricks of the trade from his mate Richard Campbell, and before that with the help of his grandmother.
He's been in Carrington for more than 40 years, his home an exhibition of its own.
Carrington's Franky's Dumplings and Noodles owner Matthew McFarlane has seen the life Uncle Billy's art brings to the street.
He said the ordeal has taken a toll on his mate.
"He's an Indigenous man in modern times practising his culture," Mr McFarlane said.
"He's distraught, he described it as going to a funeral when they were out here taking his art."
Mr McFarlane said he thinks Indigenous artists should be encouraged, and that space in Carrington should be shared - not owned.
He believes Uncle Billy should be given a formal apology, and a designated space to paint freely.
"I think people make mistakes, old habits die hard, I'd just like this to be a mistake that happened and there's an apology and we move on," he said.
"It's a sad day here in Carrington that this has happened.
"I don't think I'm the only person that thinks this was a travesty of justice and that recompense should be made."
While street art without permission is illegal, Create NSW has acknowledges the deep connection First Nations people have with country.
It says a sense of belonging and community pride can't be achieved without embracing and embedding First Nations principals and cultural and creative expressions.
"This means there is a need to develop meaningful First Nations public art projects that not only embed the critical elements of First Nations agency and authority but have the courage to explore and follow First Nations leadership in charting new ways of doing business," according to its Public Art Toolkit.
As for Uncle Billy, he just wants to get back to doing what he loves - without being painted into a corner.
"I've never had a complaint, never once - they love it," Uncle Billy said.
"You go to any other town and Aboriginal art is in the main street everywhere you go."
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
