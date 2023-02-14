Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Business
Breaking

Sovereign Park development on old NBN site: Hunter Community Forum drops appeal against Hunter and Central Coast Joint Regional Planning Panel decision

Madeline Link
By Madeline Link
Updated February 14 2023 - 6:07pm, first published 5:58pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hunter Community Forum co-convener Therese Doyle with resident Ghillian Sullivan in October. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers.

HUNTER Community Forum (HCF) has dropped its legal fight against the 155-unit Sovereign Park development on the old NBN site, after its request for an injunction to stop building works was dismissed in court.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Madeline Link

Madeline Link

Journalist

Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.

More from Business
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.