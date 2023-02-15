Newcastle Herald
Mayfield murder: man admits choking boyfriend to death during 'rough sex'

By Sam Rigney
Updated February 15 2023 - 5:35pm, first published 5:00pm
Police examining the scene.

A MAN who murdered his elderly and frail boyfriend by forcing his dentures down his throat during "rough sex" at a boarding house in Mayfield in 2021 left the 64-year-old's body in his bedroom for four days before it was discovered by police.

