First Newcastle hotel applies to drop lockouts, end drink bans

By Michael Parris
February 16 2023 - 5:30am
The Sydney Junction Hotel in Beaumont Street has applied to lift its 1am lockouts and drinks restrictions, arguing it no longer operates as a nightclub.

Hamilton's Sydney Junction Hotel has become the first venue to apply to permanently remove lockout laws after liquor authorities announced an end to the "Newcastle Solution" licensing restrictions last week.

