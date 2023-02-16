THE planets have aligned for Novocastrian driver Charlotte Poynting.
She has been off the track for the best part of two years and Aussie Racing Cars only has six rounds in 2023.
Poynting, however, returns behind the wheel for next month's season opener, which happens to be on familiar territory as part of the Supercars support card at the Newcastle 500.
"We were stoked because we've only got six rounds this year so there was only a 50 percent chance Newcastle would be on the calendar," she told the Newcastle Herald.
"That was very exciting when we found out."
The 24-year-old expressed mixed emotions about racing Newcastle's street circuit again, especially after her extended time off.
Poynting relishes the hometown support and welcomes the rebirth of the region's main motorsport event, having been sidelined by COVID following three season-ending editions from 2017 to 2019.
But she admits to a sense of nervousness performing in front of locals and longs for more preparation.
"I almost wish it wasn't [first race in Newcastle], I would have preferred for it to be the end of the year. More time to prepare and be a bit quicker," Poynting said.
"I'm worried being my first round back I might be off the mark a little. Everyone in Aussie Cars is pretty loyal so essentially the whole field has done Newcastle before, so there's not much of an advantage.
"I always feel a bit of extra pressure at Newcastle being at home. It's silly to say because the support is great and I love having everyone there, but I always feel a bit more pressure to perform well."
Poynting has taken part in each Newcastle 500 - Aussie Racing Cars either side of a SuperUte cameo in 2018.
Cody McKay, also a Novocastrian, continues on the Aussie Racing Cars grid in 2023.
The Newcastle 500 is set for March 10-12 with Aussie Racing Cars having two practice sessions on the Friday, qualifying and race one on Saturday, followed by a further two races on Sunday.
Touring Car Masters and the Dunlop Series round out the support card.
MORE IN SPORT:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.