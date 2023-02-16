Newcastle Herald
Sarah Baum scores biggest victory at Tweed Coast Pro

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
February 16 2023 - 5:30pm
Newcastle-based South African Sarah Baum showed her experience and skill to pocket $10,000 and her biggest title victory at the Tweed Coast Pro on Thursday.

