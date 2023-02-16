Sarah Baum scores biggest victory at Tweed Coast Pro

Newcastle-based South African Sarah Baum showed her experience and skill to pocket $10,000 and her biggest title victory at the Tweed Coast Pro on Thursday.
Baum, who already has a wildcard onto the second-tier Challenger Series (CS) and another crack at a Championship Tour spot, opened her 2023 campaign at the 5000-point qualifying series event at Cabarita.
The goofy-footer, 10th on the CS last year, faced young gun Coco Cairns in the final and she led 10 minutes into the half-hour contest after a heat-high 6.83 from a backhand attack and a 5.33 on her forehand.
Baum then got a 6.17 from backside hits, giving her a 13.0 to 8.76 lead.
Cairns earned her best score, a 6.1, to go to an 11.43 best two-wave total and require a 6.9. Baum edged further ahead with a 6.23, leaving Cairns chasing a 6.96 in the last 10 minutes.
Baum then used priority to block Cairns off better waves until going on one with just under two minutes left.
Cairns then had a last shot inside the final 15 seconds and pulled off a big layback hack. But it wasn't enough, earning a 5.17 to lose 13.06 to 11.43.
"This is so awesome," Baum saud.
"I kind of just wanted to push my surfing in this event and I felt like I did that. All the girls are just surfing so well so they just kept pushing me, so it was great.
"I'm so stoked to win this. This is definitely my biggest win so far so hopefully we can keep the ball rolling."
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
