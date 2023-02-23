NRLW coach Ron Griffiths admits he "wouldn't want to be running into" injured Knights co-captain Hannah Southwell when Newcastle launches a premiership defence.
Southwell recently returned to running and underwent changes of direction, continuing her rehabilitation from season-ending knee surgery six months ago.
She was sidelined for most of the Knights' campaign in 2022, including a grand-final victory, and Australia's World Cup success in England.
However, Griffiths has no doubt Southwell will be out in the middle for Newcastle when NRLW gets underway later in 2023.
"She will be right for round one of NRLW. She's on track," Griffiths told the Newcastle Herald this week.
"She's been unreal [in terms of rehab]. She's ticked every box there, we haven't had to worry about that.
"She did some running and change of direction last week. Plus a little bit of coaching with a couple of the girls teams, keeping her busy from that perspective.
"We start pre-season training for NRLW in June and I reckon she'll be right to go from then, which is ideal for us. I wouldn't want to be running into her first up."
Southwell is among a swag of stars Griffiths would like to sign at the Knights, however, ongoing CBA discussions mean the club hasn't yet officially been able to put pen to paper with any players.
"We can't sign anyone yet, not at this stage," Griffiths said.
"We've certainly got our budget prepared and our plan done. We're ready to roll as soon as we get the green light. If you look at last year's squad, there's probably seven or eight No.1 priorities, you wouldn't go amiss with any of them."
The NRLW contracting window is expected to open sooner rather than later, but closes on May 24.
Squads stay at 24, but the salary cap goes to $900,000 following this year's competition expansion from six to 10 teams.
Southwell's younger sister and Knights halfback Jesse has now played her first game of 2023, running out for Newcastle in the NSW Women's Premiership on Saturday.
She was joined by returning World Cup pair Caitlan Johnston and Yasmin Clydsdale.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
