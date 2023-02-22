Newcastle Herald
Woman, 42, charged after man, 36, carrying 10-month-old baby hit by car at Long Jetty

Updated February 23 2023 - 9:18am, first published 9:12am
Woman charged after man carrying baby hit by car

A woman has been charged after a man holding a baby was hit by a vehicle in an alleged domestic violence incident on the Central Coast this week.

