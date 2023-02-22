Woman charged after man carrying baby hit by car

A woman has been charged after a man holding a baby was hit by a vehicle in an alleged domestic violence incident on the Central Coast this week.
Tuggerah Lakes police were told a man, 36, and woman, 42, became involved in an argument at a home on Anzac Road, Long Jetty, about 11pm Tuesday. The man then left on foot with the couple's 10-month-old child.
It is alleged the woman then drove a car towards the man, who was carrying the child, hitting them both.
The woman took the injured child to The Entrance Police Station where he was treated by paramedics for head and facial injuries before being taken to Gosford Hospital in a stable condition.
The man was treated at the scene by paramedics and taken to Wyong Hospital in a stable condition.
A crime scene was established and examined by Crash Investigation Unit officers.
The woman was taken to Gosford Hospital for mandatory testing, before she was taken to Gosford Police Station where she was charged with:
She has been given conditional bail to appear before Wyong Local Court on March 2.
