Time's up on Hunter Valley accused's $1.8m fraud

Gidley-Baird admits to $1.8 million rip-off

February 22 2023 - 7:00pm
A 48-YEAR-OLD Hunter Valley man has admitted to defrauding a string of victims out of $1.8 million since 2012.

