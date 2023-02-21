New artists' impressions show how the Liddell Power Station site will be transformed into one of the world's most advanced clean energy hubs.
Those wanting one last look at the iconic structure will be able to visit Liddell on April 29.
"Liddell Power Station has been a landmark of the Upper Hunter for more than 50 years , producing thousands of gigawatt hours of electricity annually - enough to power more than one million average Australian family homes," AGL, General Manager, Liddell Len McLachlan said.
"We pay tribute to the hundreds of people who have worked at Liddell - many for their whole careers - and we are proud of the fact that there have been no forced redundancies as part of this process.
"This will be a significant milestone for the community and one of mixed emotions for those who have worked at Liddell over the years."
The remainder of the year will be spent decommissioning and preparing the plant for demolition early next year.
The demolition process will take about two years to complete and will involve the removal of all main structures such as boilers, chimneys, turbine houses, coal plant and ancillary buildings and leveling of the site using recovered crushed concrete.
More than 90 per cent of the materials will be recycled during demolition, including 70,000 tonnes of steel - more than the total weight of steel works for the Sydney Harbour Bridge.
At the same time, the 10,000-hectare Hunter Energy Hub will begin to take shape.
"We remain committed to the region and have exciting plans to transform the Liddell site into a renewable energy hub. Critical infrastructure, such as transmission connections, will be retained to support this ongoing use, and we have been granted planning permission for the construction of a 500 megawatt/2 gigawatt hour grid-scale battery," Mr McLachlan said
"Our plans for the transition will help provide employment and essential economic activity for the region going forward."
The Hunter Energy Hub is likely to host a green hydrogen production facility, an AGL- Fortescue Future Industries joint venture.
Two of Japan's biggest energy companies, Inpex Corporation and Osaka Gas, joined an expanded feasibility study in August. Other project partners include Australian gas pipeline giant APA Group and distributor Jemena.
The proposed 250-megawatt Muswellbrook Pumped Hydro project and the proposed 350-megawatt Bowmans Creek Wind Farm are other key components of the hub.
The pumped hydro project, a joint venture with Idemitsu Australia, recently received $9.45million to advance feasibility studies. A final investment decision is due in 2025.
Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.
