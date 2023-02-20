Newcastle flyer Dominic Young has committed his future to the Sydney Roosters, informing the Knights on Monday night of his intention to depart the club at season's end.
The 21-year-old, who the Knights signed as an unheralded rookie in late 2020 on a three-year deal that concludes in 2023, had been wooed by multiple Sydney clubs over the past month but as recently as Friday said he was still considering his options.
Talks over the weekend and on Monday are understood to have led to a decision with Young's management telling the Knights and other NRL teams that showed interest he would be joining the Roosters.
The talented winger's departure will be a bitter pill to swallow for Knights' fans given he had become one of the club's more popular players.
He will also be a decent loss for the side given his athleticism and genuine strike power. Young has scored 18 tries in 26 NRL games.
Knights football director Peter Parr said last month the club was "doing everything we can" to keep Young but the Roosters have lured the England international to move to Sydney.
Young's decision will raise questions about if the Knights should continue playing him in first grade or whether they should seek a player-swap from the Roosters to let him leave now.
Young's management and the Knights have both been contacted for comment.
More to come.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.
