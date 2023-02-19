AS he weighs up his future beyond this season, Knights flyer Dom Young has declared he is nowhere near his best and can make marked improvements in years to come.
The 21-year-old winger, arguably the most in-demand player in the game right now, is set to make a decision on where he will play in 2024 in the coming weeks.
Young and his manager were due to sit down with Knights officials at the weekend for a meeting potentially crucial to where he ends up.
After Newcastle's 36-14 trial loss to Parramatta on Friday, Young said he would sign for the club where he believes he can be "happy, valued and enjoy my footy".
Having been wooed by multiple Sydney teams in recent weeks - including the Rabbitohs, Roosters and Bulldogs - Young said he hoped to have his future sorted before Newcastle's season-opener on March 3.
"That was always the plan, so I could start fresh for the season," he said. "But if it doesn't happen, it doesn't happen. I'm leaving it to my management at the minute, but ideally I'd like to get it sorted in the next few weeks. [I'm] fully focused on starting round one well and having a good year with the Knights."
The contract talks proved no distraction for Young at Gosford as he scored a try after just four minutes and went close to bagging a double off an 80-metre sprint at the end of the first half.
But remarkably, considering his stellar 2022 campaign in which he scored 14 tries in 20 NRL games and nine in five for England at the World Cup, Young believes he is still well off his best football.
"There's definitely a lot of parts of my game that I can improve on," he said.
"It's definitely not the best you've seen from me. There's a lot of levels to go."
The Knights remain in the contest to sign Young, but the Roosters loom as the suitor who might lure him away from Newcastle.
Asked what he was looking for in his next contract, Young said he would prioritise his happiness first and foremost.
"Just where I'm going to be happy, valued and enjoy my footy - like I've been doing here," he said.
Young has met with the likes of South Sydney and England legend Sam Burgess, Roosters coach Trent Robinson and Bulldogs supremo Phil Gould in recent weeks.
A product of West Yorkshire in northern England, the attention has been flattering.
"It's obviously a nice feeling to get recognised by some top clubs, especially coming from where I've come from," Young said.
"I've only really had that big year last year and obviously off the back of the World Cup too. It's pretty exciting."
Giving nothing away on whether he might be leaning towards one club or another, Young said he would consult his parents for advice before making a decision.
"My mum is coming out next week," he said. "My dad's pretty involved in all my decision making, and my mum as well. They've always given the best advice in life and I haven't gone too far wrong by listening to them."
The Knights have signed two of Young's countrymen in Will Pryce and Kai Pearce-Paul on two-year deals beginning next year, and will no doubt been selling their recruitment in negotiations. Young admitted it was an attractive proposition to potentially be able to play with the pair in the NRL.
"I obviously spoke to them before they signed and gave them a little insight into the club," he said. "If I am with the Knights, it would be pretty cool to play with them. I'm obviously good mates with them."
Friday's match was Young's first since England were knocked out of the World Cup in the semi-finals in mid-November.
The tournament and Young's subsequent holiday in his home country have rejuvenated him for his third season at the Knights.
"I took a lot from that," he said of playing in his first World Cup.
"There's a lot of experienced boys in there, just seeing how they get through their days and how professional they are.
"But also just playing in the English crowds and stadiums, and [those big games] ... is obviously something I can take towards this season.
"Hopefully I'll be there [in the finals] with the Knights come the end of the year."
Newcastle begin their 2023 season against the Warriors in Wellington, New Zealand on Friday, March 3.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.
