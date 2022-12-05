Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Knights unveil two-year NRL deals for English Super League duo Kai Pearce-Paul, Will Pryce from 2024

By Josh Callinan
December 5 2022 - 9:00pm
Knights unveil two-year deals for English Super League duo

TWO-YEAR deals for English Super League duo Kai Pearce-Paul and Will Pryce have now been officially unveiled by the Newcastle Knights.

