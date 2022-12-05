Knights unveil two-year deals for English Super League duo

TWO-YEAR deals for English Super League duo Kai Pearce-Paul and Will Pryce have now been officially unveiled by the Newcastle Knights.
Pearce-Paul and Pryce will join the Knights for back-to-back NRL campaigns in 2024 and 2025.
The club released a statement on Monday night, confirming the duration of the contracts.
Knights coach Adam O'Brien said, at the time, "they'll be great additions, but it's a long time before they get here".
Pearce-Paul, fresh from a World Cup appearance with England, has enjoyed 38 outings for Wigan having debuted in 2020.
Aged 21, 196-centimetres tall and weighing 101 kilograms, Pearce-Paul plays mainly in the second-row but also lines up at centre.
Pryce, who turned 20 on Monday, will continue with Huddersfield next year before arriving at the Knights.
The son of former UK international Leon, he's slotted in at fullback, five-eighth, halfback and off the bench during 28 games for the Giants across 2021 and 2022.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
