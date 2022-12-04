A PILOT has walked away from a plane crash north of Singleton on the weekend, in what is being described as a "lucky escape".
At 7.30am Saturday a small recreational plane came down in the Hebden area and reportedly hit a kangaroo before crashing into an embankment.
Multiple emergency services responded, with police, ambulance, Rural Fire Service and Fire and Rescue NSW crews dispatched to search for the downed aircraft.
Emergency crews found the Bristell NG5 on the ground, but the pilot had managed to self-extricate and was awaiting help to arrive at the scene.
"The pilot, a man in his 60s, was out of the aircraft when paramedics arrived. He was not visibly injured and was not taken to hospital," a NSW Ambulance spokeswoman said.
Before releasing the aircraft to the recovery team, a fire hazmat unit decanted the remaining fuel to make the area safe while the Edinglassie RFS provided fire protection during the operation.
It is unknown why the pilot was forced to attempt the road landing.
The aircraft involved in Saturday's incident was a recreational category aircraft registered with Recreational Aviation Australia.
