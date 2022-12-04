There are lessons for Newcastle. The first is in respect to landing state government investment and jobs. The Parramatta project has never been driven solely, or indeed primarily, by government initiative. It stems from concerted lobbying by vested interests. A coalition of well-funded property developers and powerful business chambers has been crucial. Megaphoning by politicians in Parramatta's marginal electorates has helped, as has alignment with large health and education providers. Recognition of the Parramatta project in official planning documents, such as the Greater Cities Commission's five cities plans and the government's Future Transport Strategy, has followed this lobbying.