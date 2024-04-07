Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Comment/Columnists

Hunter's energy transition a task equivalent to post-WWII reconstruction

By Phillip O'Neill
April 8 2024 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris Bowen at Liddell. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Chris Bowen at Liddell. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

The steps to net zero greenhouse gas emissions in Australia by 2050 won't be easy.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Columnists

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.