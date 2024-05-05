Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Comment/Columnists
Opinion

NSW 'awash with privatisation' and it's a very tight ship

By Phillip O'Neill
May 6 2024 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NSW 'awash with privatisation' and it's a very tight ship
NSW 'awash with privatisation' and it's a very tight ship

Two years ago this week, Labor's Chris Minns prepared for his first parliamentary sitting as the state's new Premier. He girded himself with old-fashioned Labor rhetoric.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Columnists

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.