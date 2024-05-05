NSW 'awash with privatisation' and it's a very tight ship

Once approved, the project is sold by NSW treasury to a private entity. A concession is drawn up. The winning bidder builds, operates and maintains the transmission service for the concession period. The CWO transmission concession period is 35 years. The winning bidder is a consortium, two Spanish infrastructure companies, Acciona and Grupo Cobra, and the privatised NSW supplier Endeavour Energy. The Financial Review says the tender was worth more than $5 billion, although government has yet to cough up any details. The secrecy is no surprise. That's what happens in NSW with privatisation deals, like the Port of Newcastle.