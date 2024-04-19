Keeping friends in mind serves us well

We all know and understand that friendship is extremely important for our wellbeing.
People who have friends and close confidants are more satisfied with their lives and less likely to suffer from mental ill-health.
Psychological research from around the world shows that social connection is one of the most reliable predictors of a long, healthy and satisfying life.
The science of friendship has uncovered some interesting lesser-known benefits.
Friendships protect us in part by changing the way we respond to stress.
In one study, participants were asked to estimate the steepness of a hill, either alone or with a friend beside them. Interestingly, those with a friend perceived the hill as less steep. Similarly, even when alone, participants who were prompted to think about a friend found the climb less daunting.
Research has also shown that we like ourselves better when we think about friends that are important to us.
In another study, participants took a test and then spent some time thinking about a warm and positive friendship, a cold and negative relationship or a neutral relationship with an acquaintance. Then they were told that their performance on the test was not very good. The people who were most open to improving themselves were those who reflected on their close friendship.
Scientists have also found benefits for 'weak' ties.
Having close friendships is undeniably good for us, but even interactions with acquaintances - like the barista you see once a week or the work colleague you bump into - can boost mental wellbeing.
