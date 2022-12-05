DNA link on knife foiled Caves Beach pharmacy armed robber

QUICK-THINKING and courage from a Caves Beach cafe owner and a local helped detectives crack the case of an armed robbery at a pharmacy that had remained unsolved for 18 months.
Reigan Ellercamp Allen, now 29, of Caves Beach, appeared in Newcastle Local Court last week via audio visual link from jail where he pleaded guilty to armed robbery and using an offensive weapon to prevent lawful apprehension.
He will next appear in Newcastle District Court in February next year to get a sentence date.
Allen was armed with a carving knife and a machete when he walked into the Caves Beach Pharmacy about 2.20pm on October 6, 2020.
Dressed in a tracksuit and with a surgical mask over his face and gloves on his hands, Allen marched up to the counter and demanded cash as well as Valium and Endone from the two terrified staff members.
The owner of the store put some cash and packets of Valium in Allen's bag, but said they did not have any Endone in stock.
"Give me the Endone, I'll use the knife," Allen barked.
Allen was handed more cash, put the knife down his pants and left the pharmacy.
The owner of the pharmacy watched as Allen crossed Caves Beach Road and headed towards Mawson Close and went outside to raise the alarm, telling a cafe owner and a local: "I've just been robbed".
The two men followed Allen and caught up to him, grabbing him by the arm and challenging him about robbing the pharmacy.
Allen then went to grab something out of his jumper, while both men grabbed hold of him.
The three men scuffled and a kitchen knife fell onto the road, according to court documents.
Allen then yelled: "F--- off, I didn't do anything", and ran off. When police arrived they seized the knife and a swab taken from the handle was later tested, producing a match for Allen's DNA.
He was arrested on the Central Coast in April this year and refused bail.
Give me the Endone, I'll use the knife.- Reigan Ellercamp Allen told terrified staff at the Caves Beach Pharmacy.
Sam began his Newcastle Herald career as a night police reporter in 2011. He is an experienced court reporter who has won two national court reporting awards, including the Kennedy Award for Outstanding Court Reporting for his coverage of the Hunter's worst serial rapist. Before working at the Herald, Sam was a sports journalist with the Maitland Mercury where he won awards for his coverage of the Newcastle Rugby League salary cap scandal. Sam is a Novocastrian born-and-bred.
Sam began his Newcastle Herald career as a night police reporter in 2011. He is an experienced court reporter who has won two national court reporting awards, including the Kennedy Award for Outstanding Court Reporting for his coverage of the Hunter's worst serial rapist. Before working at the Herald, Sam was a sports journalist with the Maitland Mercury where he won awards for his coverage of the Newcastle Rugby League salary cap scandal. Sam is a Novocastrian born-and-bred.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.