Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Quick plays: All you need to know from a weekend of Newcastle sport on December 3-4, 2022

Renee Valentine
By Renee Valentine
December 5 2022 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wheeler Place was packed on Sunday morning as hordes of Novocastrians turned out to watch the Socceroos' round of 16 World Cup clash with Argentina. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

The weekend's big talking point was clearly the Socceroos and how they inspired a nation with their round of 16 heroics against superpower Lionel Messi, and Argentina, at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Renee Valentine

Renee Valentine

Journalist, Newcastle Herald

Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.