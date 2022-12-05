The weekend's big talking point was clearly the Socceroos and how they inspired a nation with their round of 16 heroics against superpower Lionel Messi, and Argentina, at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.
Football fanatics and non-football fanatics turned out in their thousands to live sites across the country, including at Wheeler Place in Newcastle, to watch on hopefully as Australia attempted to defy the odds and pull off an upset.
It was not to be but many in football circles are hoping the strong World Cup showing was enough to boost support on a domestic level as the A-League gears up again after a four-week hiatus.
They face an F3 Derby with Central Coast Mariners this Sunday (3pm) in their return to A-League action.
The result kept them in fifth position after three outings as they eye back-to-back road trips to Melbourne, starting with A-League Women heavyweights City this Saturday.
One week after being washed out from a sprinkler malfunction, Toronto and Cardiff-Boolaroo played out a tie in Newcastle District Cricket Association with the result determined by a wicket on the last ball.
Defence proved key as Hunter downed Balmain at Lambton Pool.
The Hurricanes hope to use the Sydney competition as a springboard into a strong national league campaign in the new year.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
