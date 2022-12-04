LOGAN Weston has stated an impressive case for selection in the NSW Country Championships final after scoring a match-winning century for Stockton on Saturday.
Weston has now put more runs on the board ahead of Newcastle's title clash with Central Coast at No.1 Sportsground this weekend, making an unbeaten 114 as Stockton reeled in Belmont's 208 just one down at Lynn Oval.
The English import and Stockton captain Nick Foster (91) put on a partnership of 198 on the second day, taking the hosts from 1-16 to first-innings points at 2-214.
Weston was originally picked for the Newcastle representative team but missed the recent preliminary rounds at Tamworth because of a groin injury.
He now has 267 runs at an average of 89 in Newcastle District Cricket Association's first-grade competition this season as well as 94 in last month's washed-out Tom Locker Cup decider.
"He [Weston] can't do much more, almost every opportunity he's had he's scored runs," Foster, also the Newcastle skipper, said.
Weston was one of three centurions in successful chases on Saturday, joined by University's Simon Norvill (121) and Merewether's Tom McDevitt (125).
Uni were four down when they passed Waratah-Mayfield's 233 with Norvill and Varun Sharma (72) combining for a 132-run partnership.
McDevitt was the mainstay of Merewether's innings, but they were nine down in the last session when reaching Charlestown's 284.
Wallsend (9-220) edged out City (216) and Wests (7-147) beat Hamwicks (145).
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald.
