The twin sister of Malerato "Mallis" Harrison has paid tribute to her "shining star" and "best friend" after a tragic workplace incident at Woolworths Jesmond last week.
Lerato Moshodi said her "worst fear became a reality" when she heard her 39-year-old sister had died on November 25.
"She just lightened up our world," Lerato said. "She was my shining star, my smile keeper, my motivator, my teacher, my best friend.
"She was like a mother to me and I was like a mother to her."
Lerato is planning to fly from her native South Africa to Australia this week to farewell her sister. A memorial service was also held on Friday in Johannesburg, which was attended by hundreds of family and friends.
Lerato said she last saw her sister when Mallis flew home for three months in 2017. She had been planning to return after the birth of Lerato's child Jason in 2020, but COVID delayed those plans.
"She called everyday, spoke to me and spoke to Jason or she would send a message," Lerato said.
"I'm sad, I'm hurt but I'm a believer. I know God's purpose. When your time on earth is finished God will come and bring you home. I know she's at home."
She said Woolworths had been a huge support after the incident by paying for the catering at her memorial service in South Africa and for Lerato to fly to Australia.
Lerato said she had also been moved by all the messages on social media from people who knew her sister.
"It was therapy to read about her," she said. "It made me smile through my tears.
"My sunshine lit up everywhere she went.
"I say she was a silent angel when she was on earth, but she left with a loud voice from all her friends."
A GoFundMe has been set up to support Malerato's family, which can be found here.
Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter, where she has worked as a journalist for the past seven years. She's been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.
