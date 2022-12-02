Newcastle Herald
Peter Parr says Newcastle Knights have 'open mind' on filling last three NRL spots in top-30 roster

By Josh Callinan
December 2 2022 - 3:30pm
Knights director of football Peter Parr. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers

KNIGHTS director of football Peter Parr says the club will keep an "open mind" about the last three spots on their NRL roster for 2023 and knows there's plenty of time to fill them.

