Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Knights director of football Peter Parr confident of Newcastle's cover at hooker in 2023 despite latest NRL player swap

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
Updated November 30 2022 - 7:01pm, first published 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gold Coast recruit Chris Randall training with the Knights in Newcastle earlier this year. Picture by Marina Neil

KNIGHTS director of football Peter Parr remains confident Newcastle's squad has enough cover at hooker to make up for the departure of local product Chris Randall.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.