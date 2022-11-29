Newcastle Herald
Randall out, Marzhew in as Knights secure second NRL trade in quick succession

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
Updated November 30 2022 - 10:14am, first published 9:45am
Chris Randall playing for the Knights in Newcastle in 2022. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

THE KNIGHTS have secured their second NRL player swap in quick succession with Newcastle hooker Chris Randall and Gold Coast winger Greg Marzhew trading places for 2023.

