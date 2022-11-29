Randall out, Marzhew in as Knights secure second NRL trade in quick succession

THE KNIGHTS have secured their second NRL player swap in quick succession with Newcastle hooker Chris Randall and Gold Coast winger Greg Marzhew trading places for 2023.
Having already been floated recently, the Randall and Marzhew move is effective immediately according to an official statement released on Wednesday morning.
This follows the much-publicised roster change between the Knights and Wests Tigers, with pivot Jackson Hastings and prop David Klemmer the other players involved earlier this month.
"Chris is a hard worker, who has shown what he can do when given the opportunity at NRL level," Gold Coast coach Justin Holbroo told Titans' club media.
"Alongside Sam Verrills, Chris adds plenty of depth to the hooking position, which also frees up other players to focus on other roles.
"I also want to thank Greg for his time at the Titans.
"We were able to give Greg his NRL debut here on the Coast and he has gone on to play 25 games for the club.
"The move gives both players a chance to play more NRL games and it's exciting for both Greg and Chris heading into 2023.
"I wish Greg and his family well as they take up this opportunity with the Knights."
Randall, a Lakes product, made 29 appearances for the Knights after making his NRL debut in 2020. He started 17 times this year.
Marzhew scored nine tries in 17 games for the Titans in 2022.
Meanwhile, former Wallabies rugby union representative Berrick Barnes has joined the Knights' coaching staff as a consultant for the halves and outside backs.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
